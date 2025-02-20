Tourism in Singapore: 1.63 million visitors in January

The number of visitors was up by 14.8 per cent year-on-year.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that the country received 1.63 million visitors in January. That’s a 17.3 per cent increase sequentially and a 14.8 per cent rise in year-on-year terms.

Singapore hosted 1.19 million overnight visitors. That’s a 10.3 per cent increase compared to last year and a 24 per cent rise sequentially. The largest number of visitors came from China (376,470), followed by Indonesia (251,770) and Australia (141,340). Chinese visitors had the longest average stay length, at 3.66 days. Across all international source markets, the average was 3.52 days.

In 2024, the country received 16.5 million visitors. That’s a 21 per cent increase in year-on-year terms. Chinese tourists reached 3.08 million, or 18.6 per cent of the total, up 126 per cent year-on-year. Visitors from Indonesia reached 2.49 million, while the number of tourists from India was 1.20 million.

The country received 12.43 overnight visitors, a 21.2 per cent increase. These represented 75.2 per cent of all entries. On average, visitors stayed for 3.56 days, a decline of 6.2 per cent in year-on-year terms. For 2025, the STB expects international visitor arrivals to reach between 17.0 to 18.5 million, bringing in approximately SG$29.0 to SG$30.5bn in tourism receipts.