Singapore foreign visitor numbers grew by 21% in 2024

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that the country received 16.5 million visitors in 2024. That’s a 21 per cent increase in year-on-year terms.

Chinese tourists reached 3.08 million, or 18.6 per cent of the total, up 126 per cent year-on-year. Visitors from Indonesia reached 2.49 million, while the number of tourists from India was 1.20 million.

The country received 12.43 overnight visitors, a 21.2 per cent increase. These represented 75.2 per cent of all entries. On average, visitors stayed for 3.56 days, a decline of 6.2 per cent in year-on-year terms.

The STB reported that tourism receipts for the first nine months of 2024 reached SG$22.4bn (US$16.5bn), up 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. Every spending category saw an increase, with sightseeing, entertainment & gaming (SEG) up 25 per cent, accommodation 17 per cent, and food & beverage (F&B) and shopping 6 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

Mainland China, Indonesia, and Australia were the leading markets for tourism receipts, generating SG$3.58bn, SG$2.13bn, and SG$1.44bn respectively, excluding sightseeing, entertainment and gaming.

Melissa Ow, chief executive of the STB, said, “In 2024, Singapore’s tourism sector posted a strong performance, an affirmation of the industry’s efforts in refreshing our products and experiences, as well as embarking on new collaborations this past year. Collectively, these efforts elevated Singapore’s destination appeal and strengthened the sector’s capabilities and competitiveness.”

For 2025, the STB expects international visitor arrivals to reach between 17.0 to 18.5 million, bringing in approximately SG$29.0 to SG$30.5bn in tourism receipts.

Ow said, “As we look back at 2024, as well as our achievements over the last 60 years, tourism has contributed to the economy, reinforcing our international reputation and providing more lifestyle options for visitors and residents. Together with our industry partners, STB is committed to sustain our tourism growth, by increasing Singapore’s mind share and market share, maintaining a diversified market portfolio and strengthening destination vibrancy. Our Tourism 2040 roadmap will guide our efforts to drive the next phase of quality tourism growth for Singapore. This will ensure Singapore continues to thrive as a world-class destination that meets the needs of the evolving global traveller.”

