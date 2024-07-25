Tony Partridge steps down as Brisbane Racing Club CEO

David Koch will become interim CEO while the club begins a recruitment process.

Australia.- The Brisbane Racing Club (BRC) has announced Tony Partridge has stepped down as CEO of the club after five years in the role. David Koch, the BRC’s chief financial officer and company secretary, will take on the role of interim CEO while the club seeks a permanent replacement.

According to the BRC, Partridge was instrumental in the change and growth of the organisation and his departure arrives after “another successful The Star Stradbroke Season, capping a tenure that has included record operational revenue at the BRC.”

The club stated: “Tony was driven by his commitment to enhancing the reputation of Brisbane racing and providing the best experience possible for racegoers. Tony should be proud of his achievements and we all wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

