The Star Entertainment resolves electronic gaming issues

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that system performance issues associated with its electronic gaming machines (EGM) and electronic table games (ETG) have been rectified. The company said all EGMs and ETGs at its three properties had been turned back on and are operational.

On July 15, The Star announced that it had experienced disruptions due to planned upgrades in preparation for the implementation of cashless gaming. Performance issues identified during post-upgrade testing led the company to deactivate all electronic gaming machines and electronic table games from 10.00pm on July 13.

