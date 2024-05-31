The Star appoints Jeannie Mok as group chief operating officer

Mok will lead the company’s remediation efforts.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced the appointment of Jeannie Mok as group chief operating officer, subject to regulatory approvals. According to a company filing, Mok will start in the role on June 11 and will be responsible for leading the company’s remediation efforts amid a second inquiry into Star’s suitability to hold a gaming licence in Sydney.

Mok’s most recent role was as chief transformation officer for Crown Resorts, where she was responsible for designing and launching Crown Resorts’ transformation strategy and overseeing the delivery of its culture, governance, technology, and operations remediation programmes. Before that, she held several senior positions at Lendlease Group, including head of operational excellence for its property business. She has also served as a board director and company secretary of trustee entities holding Australian Financial Services Licences.

Chairman of The Star, Anne Ward, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jeannie to the team as group chief operating officer. We are at a pivotal point in our company’s history and Jeannie’s appointment strengthens our leadership team as we focus on implementing the necessary reforms at The Star.

“Jeannie’s strong leadership skills and highly relevant experience within the industry will be significant assets to our ongoing program of change. We are focused on driving sustainable improvements at The Star and fostering a culture of positive transformation at all levels of the organisation. We look forward to working with Jeannie across all operational aspects of this transformation.”

