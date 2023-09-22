The Star appoints Hamish Macdonald as new company secretary

The appointment is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals being obtained.

Macdonald has previously served as chair of the NZX Corporate Governance Institute.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced through a company filing it has appointed Hamish Macdonald as its new company secretary, subject to regulatory approvals. It describes Macdonald as a senior executive with extensive legal, regulatory and governance experience.

He has previously held positions including general counsel and company secretary for the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and chair of the NZX Corporate Governance Institute.

Under Listing Rule 12.6, Jennie Yuen will remain responsible for communicating with the ASX until all approvals have been obtained. The casino operator has announced that Nawal Silfani, who was appointed as a company secretary in September 2022, will take on a new strategic governance role within the group.

The Star said: “The board welcomes Mr Macdonald and acknowledges the ongoing and valuable contributions from Ms Silfani and Ms Yuen.”

In its financial results for the fiscal year 2023 The Star Entertainment Group reported that its net loss grew from AU$203m in the prior year to AU$2.44bn (US$1.57bn). The company reported a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in gross revenue to AU$1.86bn (US$1.20bn) and a 34 per cent increase in EBITDA to AU$317m (US$204m).

The company said a process to refinance debt facilities is underway and that it will provide an update in the coming months. It has reached an agreement with the NSW Government to amend the casino duty rates.

See also: The Star and Konami strengthen SYNKROS casino systems partnership for technological advancement