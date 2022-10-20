The Philippines shuts 214 illegal Chinese gambling operations

Authorities say they have deported six out of 372 Chinese workers who had been detained.

The Philippines.- Deputy attorney general Jose Dominic Clavano has reported that Philippine authorities have closed 214 illegal Chinese offshore gambling operations. He said operations had been closed for failing to pay taxes and royalties among other matters.

Clavano said and estimated that 48,000 mostly Chinese workers would have their visas cancelled and must leave the Philippines on their own or face deportation. Officials have already expelled six out of 372 Chinese workers detained by Philippine authorities since September. Chinese authorities are still verifying the identities of the other citizens before they are deported.

Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said: “All of these illegal POGOs cannot operate in the country and the people who work for them are violating our laws and we should make sure that they leave our country.”

In September, the Chinese government announced that it would intensify its cooperation with the Philippines to tackle crimes related to POGOs. Huang Xilian, Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, stressed that China opposes gambling and takes strict measures against it.

It is estimated that more than 200,000 to 300,000 Chinese citizens worked in online gambling when the business peaked in 2016, leading to a boom in real estate, transportation and food businesses in the cities where they resided. Nevertheless, government crackdowns, stricter tax laws and the Covid-19 pandemic caused many to leave. Philippine Senators are currently debating whether to ban POGOs operators in the country.