Thai TikTok star arrested for alleged online gambling

Thailand.- A Thai TikTok star known as Soda has been arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport for allegedly running a gambling website called Zigma911. The website was promoted on multiple social media platforms.

According to The Thaiger, police conducted raids at six locations in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima where administrators of the gambling website were operating. They seized computers and tools, while 20 more arrest warrants were issued for other suspects.

The only legal forms of gambling in Thailand are horse racing in Bangkok and the government-sponsored Thai lottery.

In May, a Thai model known as Lalada was arrested at her condominium in Lat Phrao, Bangkok, for allegedly promoting illegal online gambling through her social media channels. Lalada was allegedly encouraging her followers to sign up for online casinos like Omega9.

In June Thailand’s Ministry of Finance announced that the final draft of a bill to legalise entertainment complexes with casinos was nearly complete. Sixteen government agencies have had input on the proposal initially drafted by a special House committee. This feedback will be included in supplementary documents to the draft. If it receives cabinet approval, the bill will be sent to the Office of the Council of State for further review before being presented to the House of Representatives.

