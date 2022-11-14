Thai police target network of 500 gambling sites in simultaneous raids

The online gambling network had been operating for over 10 years.

Police conducted 63 simultaneous raids in 14 provinces to dismantle a network operating 500 betting websites.

India.- A large police operation commanded by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has targeted a network that was allegedly operating around 500 illegal betting websites. According to local media, the operation involved more than 350 officers and 63 simultaneous raids in 14 provinces.

Most of the raids were in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Phitsanulok, Mahasarakham, Saraburi and Sa Kaew provinces. Police believe the network has been operating for more than 10 years.

The operation followed a series of raids against the Fat Fast online gambling network in September, which had resulted in 40 arrests. Investigators had learned that Fat Fast managed the finances for a much larger network, leading to made more raids, starting with a house owned by the network’s suspected co-head.

CSD commander Maj Gen Montree Theskhun said the network had been well structured with marketing, administration, accounting, and financial management divisions. Police obtained 23 arrest warrants, including for the alleged heads and those in charge of bank accounts.

In September, Thailand’s digital economy and society minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn reported that 2,819 websites had been shut down last year as part of a campaign against online gambling.

This year, Thai authorities began to analyse the possibility of legalising land-based and online casinos. In July, a committee recommended the government issue a decree allowing casinos in key cities. However, so far, there has been no progress on the proposal.