Thai Ministry of Finance told to accelerate casino feasibility study

Deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat has been assigned to the task.

Thailand.- The Ministry of Finance has been directed to accelerate its study into the possibility of allowing entertainment complexes with casinos in the country. Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said prime minister Srettha Thavisin had assigned deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat to the task to incorporate insights from a House committee report acknowledged by the cabinet on April 9.

The ministry has been tasked with drafting necessary legislation and regulations to govern such entertainment complexes, with findings to be presented to the cabinet upon completion. According to The Bangkok Post, Wacharonke noted that the integrated entertainment complex industry was valued at US$1.5tn in 2022, with projections indicating growth to US$2.2tn by 2028.

A previous study suggested that Thailand’s tourism revenues could increase by US$12bn if casinos are legalised at large entertainment complexes. It was estimated that the average tourist spend could increase by 52 per cent to THB65,050 (US$1,790) per trip.

Five locations are considered potential hosts for the project: two in Bangkok, and one each in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. In May, Julapun Amornvivat suggested that complexes would be allowed to include a casino component of no more than around 5 per cent of the project’s total area.