Tasmania to review greyhound care regulations

The jurisdiction is to review dog welfare rules with a a view to removing exemptions related to the care of greyhounds.

Australia.- Tasmania has announced a review of dog welfare regulations, with particular attention to the removal of exemptions related to the care of greyhounds. Concerns had been raised by an animal welfare group regarding the treatment of racing greyhounds by trainers.

In August, the state’s racing watchdog initiated an investigation into trainer Anthony Bullock following the circulation of images allegedly showing greyhounds housed in small tin sheds and concrete kennels.

According to The West, primary industries minister Jo Palmer said that existing laws, dating back to 2016, established minimum standards for various animal facilities, including shelters, pounds, pet shops, and breeding and training premises. However, she noted that certain exemptions were in place for premises with three or more female breeding dogs over six months of age, primarily those supplying working or hunting dogs or registered greyhounds.

Palmer said: “This means that a registered greyhound trainer that has a very large breeding operation, for example, more than 50 dogs, can be exempt from the requirements for dog breeding facilities. “This may not be conducive to animal welfare outcomes. It is this government’s intention to remove this exemption for greyhounds.”

The review will encompass not only greyhound care but also the welfare of working and hunting dogs. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Office of Racing Integrity and the RSPCA will collaborate in analysing the regulations. Draft regulations will be put to a public consultation in early 2024.

