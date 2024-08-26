Taiwan: 18 arrested for alleged illegal gambling
Those arrested were allegedly found playing poker at a claw machine arcade.
Taiwan.- Police in Tucheng, New Taipei, have arrested 18 people for allegedly playing poker at a claw machine arcade that stayed open late into the night. After receiving a tip from the public, police reported finding 15 people playing Texas Hold’em. Three others were allegedly running the illegal operation.
Police seized NT$1.5m (US$50,000), playing cards, chips, tables, several mobile phones, a computer and 16 monitors. Officers said they had received reports that many people would enter the claw machine arcade and stay for long periods. There were noise complaints from residents.
In this article:GAMBLING REGULATION