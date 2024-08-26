Taiwan: 18 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested were allegedly found playing poker at a claw machine arcade.

Taiwan.- Police in Tucheng, New Taipei, have arrested 18 people for allegedly playing poker at a claw machine arcade that stayed open late into the night. After receiving a tip from the public, police reported finding 15 people playing Texas Hold’em. Three others were allegedly running the illegal operation.

Police seized NT$1.5m (US$50,000), playing cards, chips, tables, several mobile phones, a computer and 16 monitors. Officers said they had received reports that many people would enter the claw machine arcade and stay for long periods. There were noise complaints from residents.