Suntrust appoints Andrew Lo Kai Bong as president

The Philippines.- Suntrust Resort Holdings has announced that Andrew Lo Kai Bong has been appointed as its new president following the retirement of David Chua Ming Huat. According to the company’s filing, Lo Kai Bong will serve as Suntrust’s president until a successor “is elected and qualifies for the position.”

Lo Kai Bong was elected to the board of directors on May 4, 2021. He became the chairman of LET Group and SA Holdings on August 31, 2022. According to the company, he is involved in developing LET Group’s overseas businesses and is responsible for corporate management, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, he serves as an executive director on the board of Summit Ascent Holdings.

Suntrust is currently working on the development of The Westside City Project. The integrated resort is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025. The company had originally planned a 2023 opening. The US$1bn project is set to include 400 gaming tables and 1,200 slot machines, 450 five-star hotel rooms and 960 parking spaces.

