South Australia appoints Sal Perna as greyhound industry reform inspector

Australia.- The government of South Australia has appointed Sal Perna AM as greyhound industry reform inspector (GIRI). Perna will oversee Greyhound Racing South Australia’s actions in response to the recommendations made by former Victorian police commissioner Graham Ashton in an independent inquiry completed in December 2023.

The recommendations include animal welfare, integrity and administrative reforms. Upon taking office, Perna will report to the Minister for Recreation, Sport, and Racing, with a final report due in two years. The government said it is considering legislation to support Perna’s powers.

The former police officer is an independent director of the International Tennis Integrity Agency and a member of the National Sports Tribunal, the National Basketball League’s Advisory Board and the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Independent Ethics Board. He served as Victoria’s inaugural racing integrity commissioner from 2010 to 2021, which saw him oversee a 2015 inquiry into live baiting in greyhound racing in Victoria.

Racing minister Katrine Hildyard stated: “I look forward to Mr Perna commencing in this critical role and to his oversight of, Greyhound Racing South Australia and greyhound racing industry stakeholders as they work to address the identified issues, improve the welfare of greyhounds and generate public confidence in their efforts, the sport and its future.”

Perna said: “I am pleased to take on the role of Greyhound Industry Reform Inspector and look forward to working with Greyhound Racing SA as they implement the changes recommended by Mr Ashton, providing a new future for the sport.

“Integrity is critical to success in racing. Without integrity, the industry’s reputation is damaged, people won’t bet, and stakeholders lose confidence. It also goes without saying that the welfare of Greyhounds must be a priority, not just their racing ability.”

