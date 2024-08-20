SkyCity secures US$281m debt refinancing

The refinancing replaces tranches of debt that were to mature during 2025 and 2026.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced that it has finalised agreements to extend its debt facilities of NZ$465m (US$281m). The extensions span three, four, and seven-year maturities and replace debt tranches previously set to mature during the financial years 2025 and 2026.

The company secured US$150m (NZ$247m) through a Note Purchase Agreement with its existing USPP holders, with the funds scheduled for drawdown on September 16. The proceeds will be used to redeem US$100m of USPP notes maturing in March 2025 as well as for general corporate purposes. Additionally, SkyCity has entered into Cross Currency Interest Rate Swap Agreements to convert the US$ fixed rate into a hedged NZ$ floating rate.

SkyCity has also extended maturities on NZ$218m of its syndicated revolving credit facilities due to expire in June 2025, July 2025 and June 2026. This extension was achieved through agreements with two banks within its existing syndicate. This includes extending one tranche of NZ$80m to mature on September 15 2027 and one tranche of NZ$137.5m to mature on September 15 2028. Following these transactions, SkyCity will have a distribution of debt maturities between 2027 and 2031.

Jason Walbridge, SkyCity’s chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased to have finalised these key funding extensions and would like to thank both our bank syndicate and USPP lenders for their ongoing support. With this important refinancing in place, we can continue to focus on our business transformation programmes and opportunities in front of us.”

