New Zealand.- A new restaurant has opened at SkyCity Hamilton. Palate is an a la carte restaurant with a seasonal menu using produce from the Greater Waikato Region. Owner and head chef Mat McLean said he hopes the new location would attract both existing customers and new guests.

SkyCity Hamilton Casino has over 330 gaming machines and 23 table games.

