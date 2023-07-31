SJM hotel occupancy rate hits 90%

The number of visitors to Macau from January to June surpassed 11.64 million.

Some hotels were booked out over weekends.

Macau.- Daisy Ho, SJM Holdings chairperson and executive director, has reported that the company’s hotel occupancy rate has risen to over 90 per cent. In an interview with local media, Ho said several hotels under the SJM group were completely booked for weekends.

While mainland Chinese tourists continue to dominate summer vacation arrivals, there is a gradual rise in overseas visitors, particularly among independent travellers. However, the recovery of overseas group travel has been comparatively slower.

July saw daily number of visitors surpass 100,000 on weekends, compared to a pre-summer period average of 80,000. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is optimistic that the average will remain above 80,000 in the coming days.

A week ago, it was also reported the number of inbound tourists from January to June surpassed 11.64 million, for a daily average of more than 64,000. The figure is equivalent to 59.6 per cent of the daily average recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the first six months of 2023, the average hotel occupancy rate stood at 80.1 per cent. This rate was 10.7 percentage points below the pre-pandemic rate of 90.8 per cent observed in 2019. There were 475,000 international visitors, approximately 31.2 per cent of the daily average for the entire year of 2019.

