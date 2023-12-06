SJM Holdings names Ip Shih Ming as CFO

Ip takes over from Toh Hup Hock.

Macau.- The casino operator SJM Holdings has appointed Ip Shih Ming as chief financial officer with effect from December 6. Ip takes over from Toh Hup Hock, who is moving to the role of chief operating officer.

Ip was previously CFO and executive director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels from January 2021 to March 2023. Prior to that, Ip held senior management positions at the Jardine Matheson Group, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. Ip has a degree in International Relations from Brown University in the US and a Master of Business Administration degree from London Business School.

Toh has held the CFO position at SJM since early 2021, also serving as COO for finance and development at SJM Resorts. Previously, he worked in a senior finance role at Sands China.

SJM operates Casino Grand Lisboa Palace, Casino Grand Lisboa, Casino Lisboa, Casino Oceanus at Jai Alai. Nine casinos are operated by third parties. The company posted net gaming revenue of HK$5.41bn (US$693m) for the third quarter of the year, up 492 per cent year-on-year, and a loss attributable to owners of HK$410m (US$52.5m), down 78.4 per cent.