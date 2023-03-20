SJM Holdings named title sponsor of the Macao Open Golf Tournament

SJM will be the title sponsor of the event for the next three editions.

The Macau Golf will take place between October 12 and 15 at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

Macau.- SJM Holdings has announced that it will be a title sponsor of the Macao Open, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the Asian Tour. The event takes place between October 12 to 15 at its regulator location of the Macau Golf and Country Club, which is a business unit of SJM’s parent company Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. (STDM).

SJM has been confirmed as the title sponsor for the next three editions of the SJM Macao Open, benefiting from the support and endorsement of the Sports Bureau of Macao and the Macao Golf Association.

According to its press release, “SJM has been pivotal to reviving this celebrated event and its support and vision ensures that one of the most popular stops on the Asian Tour will return bigger and better than ever for its 20th edition.”

Daisy Ho, managing director of SJM, said: “SJM is committed to bringing Macao onto the world stage by hosting international sporting events.

“We are very proud to be the title sponsor of the SJM Macao Open, through which we will contribute to enhancing Macao’s profile as an energetic sports city and showcasing our all-rounded strength as a top-notch destination. As a major supporter of ‘sports + tourism’, we aim to elevate Macao’s brand as a world centre of tourism and leisure, boost international arrivals and bring economic benefits to the community.”

Cho Minn Thant, CEO & Commissioner of the Asian Tour commented: “We are delighted to welcome back this important Asian Tour event to our schedule and are very grateful for the support of the Sports Bureau of Macao, SJM, the Macao Golf Association and our partners IMG for their work in reinstating this tournament.”

