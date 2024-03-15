Singapore received 1.44 million visitors in February

Visitor arrivals rose by 50 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that Singapore registered 1.44 million visitor arrivals in February. This figure was up 50 per cent in year-on-year terms and flat when compared to January.

Of the total arrivals, 327,000 travellers were from China. Indonesia was the second largest source market, supplying 190,760 visitors. The third largest was Malaysia, supplying 100,200. The average length of stay for international markets was 3.46 days, a decrease of 8.7 per cent.

Singapore received 2.87m visitors in the first two months of the year, with mainland China accounting for the largest number of visitors, at approximately 18.7 per cent or 538,160 visitors. Visitors from China stayed an average of 4.22 days, longer than those from other primary source markets. Authorities have predicted visitor arrivals for 2024 could reach 15 million to 16 million, bringing in SG$26bn (US$19.4bn) to SG$27.5bn in tourism receipts.

China and Singapore have launched a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement.