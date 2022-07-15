Singapore expects increase in foreign visitors in H2

Authorities expect between 4 and 6 million international visitor arrivals for the whole of 2022.

The country received 1.5 million visitors in the first half – 12 times more than in the same period in 2021.

Singapore.- The government of Singapore says it is confident that visitor numbers for the second half of the year will be up by at least two-thirds when compared to the first half figures. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) expects “between 4 and 6 million” international visitor arrivals for the whole of 2022.

Authorities have reported that 1.5 million visitors arrived in the country in the first half. The top five source markets were Indonesia (282,000), India (219,000), Malaysia (139,000), Australia (125,000) and the Philippines (81,000).

However, the STB said tourist traffic may still face headwinds for the remainder of the year due to the volatile global political and economic situation and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Singapore has been one of the first jurisdictions in Asia to adopt a Covid-19 coexistence strategy.

In April, authorities announced the reopening of borders to all fully vaccinated travellers. The announcement brought a strong growth in the volume of air passengers arriving in the country. Genting Singapore reported a rise in Q1 gaming revenue of 42.2 per cent sequentially and 8.1 per cent year-on-year.