Police seized S$4,480 in cash.

Singapore.- Five men and two women, aged between 17 and 6, are under investigation for suspected rillegal online gambling. They were arrested last week on June 10 in a joint operation between officers from Bedok Police Division and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority. The enforcement action took place along Ubi Avenue 3. Police seized S$4,480 in cash.

Under Section 20(2) of the Gambling Control Act 2022, a person who gambles in Singapore or knows a premise is an unlawful gambling venue can be fined up to SG$10,000 and imprisoned for up to six months. Under Section 18(3)(a), operators can be fined up to SG$200,000 and imprisoned for up to five years. The investigations are ongoing.

Deputy commander of Bedok police division, assistant commissioner of police Chia Wee Hiong said, “The Police take a zero-tolerance approach against all forms of illegal gambling activities. The Police will continue to work closely with other enforcement agencies to clamp down on such illegal gambling activities and take tough enforcement action whenever locations with illegal gambling are identified.

“Members of the public are advised against participating in illegal gambling activities. Those found engaging in unlawful activities will be dealt with sternly, in accordance with the law.”

Singapore authorities issue warning against illegal gambling ahead of Euro 2024

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) have issued a joint warning about illegal gambling during the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. They warned of the absence of social safeguards such as spending limits and responsible gambling measures in illegal gambling.

The ministries stressed that Singapore Pools remains the sole licensed provider of lottery and sports betting services in the country and that any gambling not sanctioned by licence or exemption are prohibited.