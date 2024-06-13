Singapore authorities issue warning against illegal gambling ahead of Euro 2024

The Singapore Pools is the only operator licensed to provide lotteries and sports betting in the country.

Singapore.- The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) have issued a joint warning about illegal gambling ahead of the start of the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany on Friday. They warned of the absence of social safeguards such as spending limits and responsible gambling measures in illegal gambling.

The ministries stressed that Singapore Pools remains the sole licensed provider of lottery and sports betting services in the country and that any gambling not sanctioned by licence or exemption are prohibited. They noted that anyone who conducts unlawful gambling risks a fine of up to S$500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years. Repeat offenders can face a fine of up to S$700,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Anyone who gambles with an unlicensed gambling service provider can be fined up to S$10,000 or imprisoned for up to six months, or both, on conviction. In 2023, police carried out over 300 raids, resulting in more than 450 arrests related to illicit gambling.

They also said the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) will be strengthening public education efforts on unlawful gambling and problem gambling. Ads will be shown on TV, in newspapers, on out-of-home screens and on digital platforms.