SimplePlay adds new side bets to Baccarat

The company has added eight new side bets to the popular game.

Press release.- SimplePlay has added new side bets to Baccarat. As one of the favourite table games, Baccarat now offers eight more types of side bets for players to challenge.

The newly added side bets are:

Any Pair: This side bet is about whether the Player or Banker gets a pair (two cards of the same rank) on their first two cards. It pays 5 to 1.

Perfect Pair: Similar to Any Pair, Perfect Pair requires the pair to be two cards of the same rank and same suit, and pays 25 to 1 whenever Player or Banker has a Perfect Pair.

Player Natural / Banker Natural: These side bets are about the points of the hands. They pay 7 to 2 when the score of Player's / Banker's first 2 cards is 8 or 9.

Player Bonus / Banker Bonus: These pay when Player / Banker wins with a natural or by a margin of 4 points or more. The maximum payout for these two side bets is up to 30x!

2 Cards Lucky Six: Based on the popular Lucky Six, this side bet focuses on the number of cards to achieve a Lucky Six. As the name suggests, this side bet pays 22 to 1 when Banker wins with a score of 6 and a 2-card hand.

3 Cards Lucky Six: It pays 50 to 1 when Banker wins with Lucky Six and a three-card hand.

Earlier this year, SimplePlay announced the release of a new table game, the classic roulette. The dealer spins the wheel and a ball in the opposite direction. Then, players can place bets and guess the number of the pocket the ball is going to land on.