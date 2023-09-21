Macau hotel occupancy to surpass pre-pandemic levels, MHA says

Macau hotel occupancy rates during October Golden Week will surpass those of 2019, hoteliers say.

Macau.- October Golden Week is expected to see higher hotel occupancy rates than in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with Macau News Agency (MNA), Luis Heredia, president of the Macau Hotel Association, said: “We are very optimistic, hoping that all conditions are favourable for travel, and the hotels are ready to welcome tourists and provide quality services.”

Meanwhile, chairman Wong Suk Yan said casino resorts in Cotai are well-positioned to achieve full occupancy and that those situated on the Macau Peninsula are expected to see occupancy rates ranging from 60 to 70 per cent.

As for prices, budget hotel rooms fall within the range of MOP1,500 to MOP2,000, while larger gaming resorts have rates ranging from MOP3,000 to MOP4,000.

The Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association had already forecast that Macau would see close to full hotel occupancy. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has raised its daily visitor arrival forecast for October’s Golden Week by more than 10 per cent and now expects an average of “over 100,000” visitors daily. In 2022, 182,000 visitors arrived during the national holiday.