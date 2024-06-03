RGB International secures slot machine contract with PAGCOR

RGB International’s Macau subsidiary had secured a US$81.3m contract.

Macau.- RGB International (RGBI) has announced that its Macau wholly-owned subsidiary has received an order from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for 1,968 electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and related accessories, including LED signage and displays.

According to RGBI, the contract is worth US$81.3m. The company will handle logistics, installation of the EGMs, signage and displays, as well as providing engineering technical and product training.

The breakdown of the EGMs to be supplied includes 888 units from Light & Wonder, 888 units from Aristocrat, 150 units from Konami, and 42 units from KL Saberi. The project is expected to positively impact RGB’s earnings and net assets per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The company said: “The risk factors affecting the project include product availability from the various manufacturers and fluctuation in currency exchange rates.

“Although RGB Group with its vast experience may undertake efforts to mitigate the various risk factors, there is no assurance that any change in the above risk factors will not have a material adverse effect on the business and operations of RGB Group.”

RGBI has shared its financial results for the first quarter of the year. Revenue was MYR210.1m (US$44.6m), up 120.8 per cent when compared to last year and up 93.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported a profit attributable to shareholders of MYR22.2m, compared to MYR10.5m a year earlier. In the last quarter of 2023, RGB had posted a loss of MYR26.8m.