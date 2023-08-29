RGB International refutes political funding claims in Malaysia

RGB International posted net profit of RM42m (US$9m) for the second quarter of the year.

RGB claims that it does not condone any form of political funding.

Malaysia.- RGB International has denied its subsidiaries’ alleged involvement in funding political figures in Malaysia. The filing to Bursa Malaysia comes after media reported that certain political leaders were being investigated by the country’s anti-corruption agency for purportedly receiving funds from gambling companies ahead of state elections.

In the statement released on Monday (August 28), RGB International stated said “it had not and will not condone any forms of ‘political funding’.” The company said its subsidiary, RGB Sdn Bhd, solely engages in the sale of gaming machines and accessories, and has no connections to the ownership of slots clubs.

It pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into the alleged political funding by gambling entities and stressed its adherence to regulations in the regions it operates. It said it implemented an “Anti-Bribery & Corruption Policy” in 2015 to reinforce its zero-tolerance approach.

RGB International reported net profit of RM42m (US$9m) for the second quarter, up 515 per cent year-on-year. Revenue grew 563 per cent to RM334m (US$72m).