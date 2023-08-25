RGB International net profit up 515% in Q2

RGB International posted a net profit of RM42m (US$9m) for the second quarter of the year.

Malaysia.- RGB International has reported net profit of RM42m (US$9m) for the second quarter, up 515 per cent year-on-year. Revenue grew 563 per cent to RM334m (US$72m).

Sales and marketing revenues rose nearly tenfold to RM304m (US$65.5m). The profit for this segment climbed by 874 per cent to RM30.5m (US$26.6m). Technical support and management revenue rose 36 per cent, to RM29.1m (US$6.3m) from enhanced operational performance and augmented capacity across multiple outlets.

RGB’s Engineering Services division generated RM694,000 (US$150,000), up 27 per cent. During the second quarter, the company sold 382 slot machines to International Entertainment Corp (IEC) for US$5.73m. These machines are intended to be deployed at the New Coast Hotel Manila property in the Philippines.

