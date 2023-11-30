RGB International posts revenue of US$36.6m for Q3

EBITDA for the group amounted to MYR39.7m in the third quarter.

Revenue was up 142.2 per cent from a year ago.

Malaysia.- RGB International has reported revenue of MYR170.4m (US$36.6m) for the third quarter. That’s a rise of 142.2 per cent year-on-year but down nearly 49 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

Profits attributable to shareholders for the quarter exceeded MYR26.2m, a rise from MYR1.3m in the corresponding period of last year. Revenue from sales and marketing of products amounted to MYR137.4m, up 212 per cent. The technical support and management segment reported a 24.2 per cent increase at MYR32m. Engineering services revenue rose 62 per cent to MYR507m.

The group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months ending September 30 were MYR39.7m, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 175 per cent. Cumulatively, the firm’s profit for the initial nine months of this year reached MYR63.3m, compared to a MYR4.7m loss in the same period in 2022.

In conjunction with the quarterly report, RGB International Bhd announced an interim single-tier dividend of MYR0.006, scheduled for payment on January 16, 2024.

