RGB targets overseas market with US$107m gaming machine sales

RGB International plans to sell 4,000 machines worth US$107m in overseas markets this year.

Malaysia.- RGB International has announced plans to sell approximately 4,000 gaming machines valued at RM500m (US$107m) in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Timor Leste and the Philippines this year.

In an interview with Malaysian media outlet The Star, Datuk Seri Chuah Kim Seah, the managing director of RGB International, said the company anticipates delivering half of the 4,000 machines by mid-year. He said RGB International has already leased out around 5,000 gaming machines, generating an estimated revenue of RM100m (US$21.4m) for the year.

The company was hit by a fire in Cambodia last year, resulting in a write-off of RM5.8m (US$1.24m) worth of machines. However, Cheah noted that the company managed to achieve a net profit of RM3.9m (US$840,000).

The company has reported a net profit of over MYR10.5m (US$2.3m) for the first quarter of the year, compared to a loss of MYR3.3m during the same period last year. The figure represents an improvement from the previous quarter’s net profit of just over MYR9.3m. Revenue nearly tripled year-on-year to MYR95.2m.

Despite the positive growth outlook, Chuah emphasised the potential impact of regulatory changes in the various Asian countries where RGB International operates.