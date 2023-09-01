RGB International MD denies political funding allegations

RGB International’s managing director, Dato’ Seri Chuah Kim Seah, is on bail.

Malaysia.- RGB International has said that its managing director, Dato’ Seri Chuah Kim Seah, is out on bail and cooperating with an investigation into the company over possible political funding. Media had reported that certain political leaders were being investigated by Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission for purportedly receiving funds from gambling companies ahead of state elections.

The company refuted the claims and has pledged full cooperation with the investigation. It has clarified that the investigation primarily pertains to the managing director’s private business related to slot clubs. The company said it does not condone any form of political funding and that its directors have no affiliations with politicians. It said it implemented an “Anti-Bribery & Corruption Policy” in 2015.

The firm also clarified that its independent non-executive director, Tan Sri Norazman Bin Hamudin, was not arrested by anti-corruption authorities.