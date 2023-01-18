Queensland’s Ville Resort Casino pleaded not guilty to breaking casino laws

The casino operator was accused of operating with an unapproved junket operator.

The company argued it followed the Office of Liquor and Gambling Regulation (OLGR) procedures.

Australia.- Almost a month after being accused of breaching Queensland’s casino regulations by operating with an unapproved junket operator, the Ville Resort Casino in Townsville pleded not guilty in the case.

The Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation charged Breakwater Island Limited, which operates The Ville with three counts of restriction on certain agreements.

The group, represented by lawyer Richard Perry KC, entered a plea of ​​not guilty in Townsville Magistrates Court a week ago. The matter has been adjourned and will be heard in court again in March.

A report by Channel Nine program 60 Minutes claimed The Ville paid cash and loyalty points to an alleged illegal junket operator to bring high rollers to the casino. However, the company said the report contained factual inaccuracies.

A statement from a spokesperson on Friday (January 13) said The Ville believed it had followed the OLGR process and stated they were currently reviewing this evidence with their legal representatives.