Queensland racing clubs to receive AU$6m for upgrades

Racing minister Grace Grace said 36 regional clubs and 18 TAB clubs statewide will benefit.

Australia.- Queensland’s racing minister Grace Grace yesterday (July 24) announced that racing clubs will receive nearly AU$6m (US$4m) in funding for infrastructure upgrades throughout 2024/25. That includes AU$3m (AU$2m) in infrastructure grants for 41 projects at 36 country thoroughbred racing clubs through the second round of the Country Club Asset Funding (CCAF) programme. Meanwhile, $3m, inclusive of co-contributions, will be used by 18 TAB clubs.

The projects approved include judges’ facility upgrades at Dawson Jockey Club and Mount Isa Race Club and new barrier stalls at Julia Creek Turf Club, Morven Race Club, Springsure Jockey Club, and Yeppoon Turf Club.

New tie-up stalls will be installed at Burdekin Race Club, Cooktown Amateur Turf Club, Cunnamulla & District Diggers’ Race Club, and Talwood Race Club, stewards’ towers at Birdsville Race Club and Gladstone Turf Club. There will also be running rail installations at Birdsville Race Club, Bundaberg Race Club, Burrandowan Picnic Race Club, Clermont Race Club, Gordonvale Turf Club, Innisfail Turf Club, Moranbah Race Club, and Roma Turf Club.

Racing Queensland’s Asset Management funding will also support 18 TAB clubs in delivering over AU$3m (US$2m) worth of approved projects, including the upgrade to the jockeys’ room at Mackay Turf Club, a new machinery shed at Cairns Jockey Club, a stewards’ tower at Brisbane Racing Club, new barrier stalls at Kilcoy Race Club, a new lure rail at Townsville Greyhound Racing Club, and new tie-up stalls and swab box at Marburg Pacing Association.

Grace said: “This funding is made possible through the Miles Government’s Betting Tax reform, which returns 80 per cent of receipts back to the industry. The Miles Government is proud to continue to support racing clubs with a pipeline of infrastructure projects, large and small, right across the state.”

According to authorities, the racing industry contributes a record AU$2.4bn (US$1.58bn) annually to the Queensland economy and more than 80 of Queensland’s 120 racing clubs are in communities where a race meeting is the largest or second largest annual event.

