Queensland gross gaming revenue up 16% in July

Queensland has reported gross gaming revenue of AU$62m for last month.

Australia.- Queensland’s government has reported that gross gambling revenue (GGR) for July 2022 increased by 16 per cent month-on-month. GGR reached AU$62m, up 32 per cent year-on-year.

The Brisbane South region accounted for 33 per cent of revenue, at AU$21m, up 34 per cent from AU$15m a year ago. Meanwhile, 21 per cent of Brisbane’s GGR contribution came from north Brisbane, where the number of machines installed has grown from 1,537 last year to 1,612.

Brisbane North contributed GGR of AU$13m, up 31 per cent from AU$10m. GGR at Brisbane East was up 26 per cent year-on-year while GGR at Brisbane Inner City was up 34 per cent when compared to the previous year. Both cities contributed 19 per cent year-on-year revenue to the July 2022 GGR of AU$12m compared to AU$9m a year earlier.

Brisbane West contributed 8 per cent to GGR, recording AU$5m from AU$4m, it was up 33 per cent year-on-year.

Of the 40,145 machines installed in Brisbane clubs and hotels in July 2022, 21,094 machines were installed in clubs and the remaining 19,051 machines were installed in hotels. The club segment contributed 53 per cent of the total installed machines, while 47 per cent of the installations took place in hotels.

While the total number of machines installed in clubs and hotels fell by 0.4 per cent year-on-year, Brisbane’s GGR in July 2022 rose 21 per cent year-on-year, from AU$250m for all hotels and clubs to AU$302m.

Of the AU$302m total GGR generated by machines installed in clubs and hotels in July 2022, machines installed in clubs generated AU$126m, an increase of 18 per cent on the previous year, while machines installed in hotels generated AU$176m, it was up 23 per cent year-on-year.

From the total GGR generated in Brisbane from machine installations across Clubs and Hotels, 42 per cent came from the Clubs segment, whereas 58 per cent came from the Hotels segment.

Queenslanders lose more than AU$250m per month on pokies

The Alliance for Gambling Reform (AGR) has recently revealed that Queenslanders are losing more than AU$250m a month in poker machines. The figure is up 33 per cent compared to two years ago.

Tim Costello, chief advocate for the AGR, expressed concern about the scale of losses in Queensland as the state government urged people to start talking about gambling as part of the Gambling Harm Awareness Week.

Costello said: “In Brisbane alone, gamblers lost AU$52m on poker machines in June – that represents more than AU$71,500 an hour. You simply can’t take this much money out of a community, out of family budgets and expect it won’t have a profound social impact.”

He added: “Gambling Harm Awareness Week is an opportunity to talk about the harm gambling does in our communities and demand that governments take greater preventive and regulatory action to curb it.”