Prosecutor dismisses document falsification case against Kazuo Okada

Falsification charges against Kazuo Okada have been dismissed by the prosecutor’s office.

The Philippines.- Paranaque city prosecutors have dismissed the case brought by Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI) against Kazuo Okada and his team for allegedly falsifying public documents due to lack of evidence.

The accusations made by Hajime Tokuda, director of Asia Best Group International and Universal Entertainment Corp – the parent company of Okada Manila operator TRLEI had already been dismissed by the Makati City Prosecutor (OCP).

Senior assistant prosecutor Rhenie S. Reñido noted in its resolution signed on September 8 that Kazuo, along with Dindo Espeleta, Maximo Modesto, Josel C. Flores, Tetsuya Yokota and Hiroshi Kawamura, did not falsify a secretary’s certificate since the new board created its own document.

The certification, along with the Supreme Court’s Status Quo Order (SQAO), was used by Kazuo’s Group for the formation of TRLEI’s new board of directors in late May, when it regained control of Okada Manila.

Kazuo Okada said in a statement: “Our opponents can continue to come up with trumped up charges like this against us but we will also continue to uphold our right to defend ourselves because the truth is on our side.”

Earlier this week, however, Universal Entertainment issued a press release confirming that it has filed criminal charges against Kazuo Okada and his team in Hong Kong following their takeover of Okada Manila. According to the company, Okada’s team had been involved in “fraud and violence”.

The indictment states that Tiger Resorts Asia Limited (TRAL) has suffered an unfair paralysis of the activities of Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI) and Okada Manila due to criminal activities. It claimed TRAL had suffered a significant and irreparable loss.

According to Universal Entertainment, the Hong Kong jurisdiction is involved because Hong Kong-registered Tiger Resort Asia Limited (TRA) is the parent company that holds 99.9 per cent of the voting rights of Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment (TRLEI).