Pronet Gaming debuts in Asia at the 2024 ASEAN Gaming Summit

Asia Gaming Brief managing director Luis Pereira, Pronet Gaming CEO Alex Leese, and Pronet Gaming Marketing Manager Gina Lama receiving the Best Newcomer award on behalf of Pronet Gaming at the Asia Gaming Awards held in Manila on 21 March, 2024. Photo: Asia Gaming Summit.

The company received the Best Newcomer award at the event.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming made a strong debut in Asia at the recently concluded 2024 ASEAN Gaming Summit held in Manila, Philippines, bagging the Best Newcomer recognition at the event’s Asia Gaming Awards.

Among the many in attendance at the three-day conference held from 19 to 21 March was the Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the state-run gaming agency of the country, led by its chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco.

For its part, Pronet Gaming was well-represented and headed by CEO Alex Leese who welcomed the delegates with his opening day remarks and shared a preview of what to expect from Pronet Gaming as the company rolls out in Asia by setting up shop in Manila: “We have done the research to select the jurisdiction to base our operations and looked everywhere in the region. Ultimately, we decided on the Philippines as it is the one place that offers us a one-stop shop with a robust regulatory regime that would give us the confidence to invest on a long-term basis,” said Leese.

“Winning the Asia Gaming Awards Best Newcomer accolade is a testament to the incredible work that our team has done behind the scenes to build a new iteration of our award-winning platform that is dedicated to the Asian markets, and we look forward to continuing our development by recruiting the best people we can.”

“As we expand our operations in Asia, our criteria is to find a vibrant and local talent pool full of experienced and enthusiastic people within the sector across I.T., marketing, and commercial support. We look forward to the growth to come over the next few months, which will mainly focus on recruitment.”

Since its inception seven years ago, the ASEAN Gaming Summit has carved a name for itself as a high-profile networking avenue for the gaming industry in the region, with operators, suppliers, and third-party service providers showing up in full force.

Pronet Gaming is a B2B aggregation platform specialist and omni-channel turnkey provider that understands the needs, wants, and challenges of online entertainment operators. It offers game-changing solutions designed to help its operator clients achieve their specific and strategic goals.