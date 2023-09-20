Premium Leisure Corp net income up 51% in first 8 months of the year

Premium Leisure Corp has shared financial results.

The Philippines.- Premium Leisure Corp (PLC) has shared its financial results for the first eight months of the year. Net income rose 51 per cent to PHP1.73bn (US$31m). Its Premium Leisure and Amusement subsidiary recorded a 26 per cent growth in gross profits.

PLAI’s gaming revenue share from City of Dreams Manila climbed from PHP1.35bn (US$24m) in the same period in 2022 to PHP1.70bn (US$30m). Another PLC subsidiary, Pacific Online Systems Corporation (POSC), posted PHP453.5m, up 45 per cent.

Meanwhile, Pacific Online and its lottery partner, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), are to implement a one-year trial run for a Web-Based Application Betting Platform (WABP). During the trial period, Pacific Online will exclusively serve as PCSO’s agent, generating gross revenues equivalent to 14 per cent of PCSO’s sales through the WABP, with the potential for renewal.