PNP pledges to intensify monitoring of offshore gaming operators

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Visayas has announced that it will increase its monitoring of offshore gaming operators following a raid in a resort in Lapu-Lapu City that led to the rescue of 162 people.

A raid was carried out on Saturday (August 31) at the property of the Tourist Garden Hotel in Barangay Agus following a request from the Indonesian Embassy to rescue eight of its nationals. Those rescued reportedly comprised 83 Chinese citizens, 70 Indonesians, two Taiwanese, six Burmese and a Malaysian.

