Philippines: suspended mayor Alice Guo charged for tax evasion

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed tax evasion charges against Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, along with Jack L Uy and Rachelle Carreon of Baofu Land Development.

The action comes after Guo admitted transferring her shares in Baofu Land Development, the property developer that owns the land where Hongsheng Gaming and Zun Yuan Technology are located, to Jack L. Uy. An investigation revealed that no capital gains tax (CGT) or documentary stamp tax (DST) returns were filed or paid related to the transfer. The charges include attempts to evade or defeat tax, failure to file CGT and DST returns, and failure to file/supply certain information.

Zun Yuan Technology allegedly engaged in human trafficking, illegal detention and online scams within the premises. Earlier this week, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal from service of Guo due to serious wrongdoing. It was also decided that Guo should lose her retirement benefits and be permanently banned from holding public office.