Philippines sees drop in text scams

The Philippines.- Senator Grace Poe said text scams have diminished after president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s announcement to ban offshore gaming operators, despite the ban not yet coming into effect. Poe said there would still be scam messages from people or companies other than offshore gaming operators but that the announcement of the ban had made a big impact.

Poe urged colleagues to vote for legislation to enforce the ban. Several House bills and resolutions are already pending. These include House Bill (HB) 5082, filed by Manila representative Bienvenido Abante Jr., and HB 10525, filed by Makabayan bloc reps France Castro, Arlene Brosas and Raoul Danniel Manuel.

Other pending measures include House Resolution (HR) 503 filed by Rizal rep. Juan Fidel Nograles, HR 1197 filed by Cagayan de Oro City rep. Rufus Rodriguez, HR 1524 and a privilege speech by OFW Partylist rep. Marissa Magsino. Romualdez urged the relevant committees to prioritise and harmonise these measures and produce a substitute bill acceptable to all stakeholders.

