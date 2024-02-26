Philippines remains on FATF grey list

The Financial Action Task Force has published its latest statement.

The Philippines.- The Philippines remains on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “grey list” of untrustworthy jurisdictions, according to the FATF’s latest statement coinciding with the conclusion of its plenary meeting.

The news is not at all unexpected since despite an initial target of January, president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has most recently expressed a target to exit the list by October this year. The Philippines has been on the list since June 2021,

The FATF previously said the Philippines needs to demonstrate effective supervision of anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) controls in sectors vulnerable to financial crimes, including casinos, legal, accounting and real estate.