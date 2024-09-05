Philippines records 3.7m international arrivals in first eight months of the year

The figure was up 10.9 per cent in year-on-year terms.

The Philippines.- The Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that the Philippines received 3.7 million international arrivals in the first eight months of the year. That’s an increase of 10.9 per cent when compared to last year. The figure represented 92 per cent of arrivals in the country and includes people classified as overseas Filipinos.

South Korea remained the country’s biggest source market, accounting for 26.8 per cent of arrivals (1.08m). The figure was up 13 per cent when compared to last year. The United States was the second-biggest source market with 637,592 arrivals, 15.8 per cent of all arrivals.

There were 260,773 arrivals from Japan, up 33.6 per cent in year-on-year terms, while China fell to the fourth spot, with 174,328 arrivals (6 per cent). This was a 38.3 per cent increase from last year. In August, 21,298 arrivals from China were recorded, a 25.3 per cent decline in month-on-month terms.

For the full year, the Philippines aims to attract 7.7 million arrivals. Last year, it received 5.45 million. In July, tourism secretary Christina Garcia Frasco reported that earnings from inbound visitors reached PHP282.17bn (US$4.83bn) in the first half.