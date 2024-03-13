Philippines receives 1.2 million visitors in first two months of 2024

South Korea and the US were the biggest outbound markets.

The Philippines.- Christina Frasco, secretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT), has reported that the Philippines received 1.2 million foreign visitors in the first two months of 2024. Up to March 5, the DOT recorded 1,227,815 international tourist arrivals, with 94.49 per cent being foreign citizens.

Speaking at the Philippine Pavilion during the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) 2024 Convention in Germany, Frasco expressed gratitude to sellers and stakeholders for promoting tourism and said the number was a positive indication for the future.

South Korea was the top source market, contributing 28.50 per cent of arrivals, followed by the United States, China, Japan, and Canada. Other key markets include Australia, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Germany. The Philippines also saw growth in visitor receipts, with a 4.84 per cent increase in January 2024 compared to the same month last year.

For 2024, the Philippines aims to attract 7.7 million arrivals. Last year, it received 5.45 million international visitors.