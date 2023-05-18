Philippine police chief fired for failing to monitor illegal gambling

Authorities warned that controls against illegal gambling will be stepped up.

A police chief in Central Luzon has been dismissed for failing to control illegal gambling within his area of responsibility.

The Philippines.- Police Brig. Gen. Jose S. Hidalgo Jr., director of Police Regional Office-3, has announced the dismissal of a chief of police in Central Luzon due to the failure to effectively monitor and curb illegal gambling activities in his jurisdiction.

The decision comes as part of the region’s intensified efforts to combat the proliferation of illicit gambling operations. Hidalgo expressed disappointment at the chief of police’s inability to contain illegal gambling. An ultimatum has been issued to all police chiefs in Region 3, urging them to take immediate action in eradicating unlawful gambling.

The “one-strike policy” means that any chief of police who fails to comply with the directive will face immediate removal. According to Manila Bulletin, the Police Regional Office-3 received a complaint from a resident about illegal colour games at a local fun fair (perya) in Orion, Bataan. This report was verified by the Special Operations Group of the Regional Intelligence Division 3 and a raid led to the apprehension of operators and bettors.

