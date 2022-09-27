Philippines: Mimaropa police warned to clean up illegal gambling

Operations against illegal gambling have already increased by 18.68 per cent in the last year.

The director of the regional police office has warned chiefs that they will be sacked if they don’t clean up illegal gambling in their areas.

The Philippines.- Chief brigadier general Sidney Hernia warned police chiefs and commanders in Mimaropa that they will be fired if they don’t clean up illegal gambling in their areas. The warning comes despite reports that police in Mimaropa have made 1,261 arrests for illegal gambling since January.

Figures from the Regional Operations Department show an 18.7 per cent increase in illegal gambling activities recorded from last year and a 22.08 per cent increase in arrests. Recent arrests include 158 people detained in an operation between September 12 and 18.

Five provincial police stations and one municipal police station conducted 41 operations, resulting in the forfeiture of PHP42,760 in betting funds.

The Philippines is also seeing great debate over the future of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). Some are proposing a ban on all types of online gaming but there are concerns that such a move would seriously hurt the economy.

Leechiu Property Consultants CEO David Leechiu told The Inquirer a ban could cost the Philippines PHP200bn (US$3.39m) a year in office and residential rentals, income tax, electricity bills, wages and regulatory revenues.

Leechiu says the government would also lose an estimated PHP5.8bn in government taxes, while the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) would lose PHP5.25bn in revenue. In addition, 347,000 workers could lose their jobs if the remaining POGOs close.