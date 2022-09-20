Philippines: 1,261 arrested in Mimaropa for illegal gambling this year

Chief Brigadier General Sidney Hernia said the police have launched 341 operations against illegal gambling this year.

The Philippines.- Police in Mimaropa have reported having made 1,261 arrests for illegal gambling since January this year. Chief brigadier general Sidney Hernia said that according to the records of the Regional Operations Department, police carried out 341 operations and seized PHP366,283.

Those arrested included 158 people who were arrested in a week-long anti-gambling operation between September 12 and 18. Five provincial police stations and one municipal police station conducted 41 operations, resulting in the forfeiture of PHP42,760 in betting funds. Those arrested are being held in police custody while criminal charges are prepared.

Hernia praised the efforts of the operating unit and said: “We will intensify our operations against all forms of illegal gambling activities as part of the Kaayusan program under the Chief, PNP’s MKK=K framework. I have directed all unit commanders to remain relentless in enforcing the law as we maintain the peace and order in the region.”

This week, the PNP, in a joint operation with PAGCOR and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) rescued 40 foreign nationals who were working at an illegal offshore gaming company. PAGCOR and DILG ordered the closure of the illegal establishment in Angeles City.

A few days ago, PAGCOR announced that it had intensified its collaboration with government and law enforcement agencies after several reports of kidnappings related to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).