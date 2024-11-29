Philippines DOLE to hold a job fair for former offshore gaming workers in Calabarzon

The job fair will be held on December 6.

The Philippines.- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced that a job fair for workers who have been displaced from internet gaming licensees (IGLs) will be held on December 6 in Calabarzon.

Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) director Patrick Patriwirawan said the department is assisting former offshore gaming workers in processing their applications for unemployment insurance benefits, with 435 people having applied so far. He said workers are being directed to the nearest Public Employment Service Office (PESO) for job placements and support with career development services.

A week ago, the DOLE organised a job fair at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Music Hall. in Pasay City. 12,378 job openings were available from 790 employers. Opportunities spanned several industries, including business process outsourcing, retail, sales, accommodation, food services, construction, transport and logistics.

Philippine Senator alleges former president Rodrigo Duterte benefited from offshore gambling

Senator Risa Hontiveros has presented a diagram of people who allegedly benefited from offshore gambling operations, including former president Rodrigo Duterte, his former spokesperson Harry Roque and the economic adviser, Michael Yang, who, Hontiveros claims “a key actor in Chinese intelligence operations”. The claims were made in the hearing on alleged criminal activities and irregularities linked to gaming operators.

Hontiveros said they “exploited” and “betrayed” Filipinos. She also showed a photo of Yang with She Zhijiang, an offshore gaming operator who had links with Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

“For five long years, counting our Pastillas investigation, the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality tried to leave no stone unturned to unravel the many evils brought to our shores by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs – POGOs welcomed with open arms by the administration of former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Hontiveros said.

“They have now been revealed to be nothing but a Trojan horse. They have exposed a web of people who used POGOs for their own selfish interests, their own personal gain – all at the expense of the Filipino people.”

Guo was arrested in Tangerang City, Jakarta, in September