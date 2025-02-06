Philippines anti-offshore gaming bill passes second reading

House Bill 10987 would institutionalise the ban on offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- Philippine legislators have approved the second reading of House Bill 10987. A consolidation of five similar bills, the proposal aims to institutionalise the ban on offshore gaming operations ordered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in November.

Under the proposed legislation, those found to have breached the ban would face imprisonment of four to six years and a fine of no less than PHP100,000 (US$1,700) but not exceeding PHP500,000 (US$8,500) for an initial offence. For a second violation, the punishment would be imprisonment for six to eight years and a maximum fine of PHP1m (US$17,000). In the case of a third offence and any subsequent violations, the penalty would be imprisonment for eight to ten years and a maximum fine of PHP10m (US$170,000).

Philippine Senate committee warns criminal activity continues despite offshore gaming ban

A senate committee report has warned that criminal syndicates linked to offshore gaming are still active despite the ban on offshore gaming operations. Committee Report No. 514 outlines how human trafficking, financial crimes and threats to national security continue.

Casinos and integrated resorts have reportedly emerged as new hubs for former offshore gaming operators, where they are using junket agreements to sustain online gambling and illegal financial activities.

The report was presented by Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality. She said special economic zones were being misused by scam operations and that cryptocurrency transactions had become a significant means for laundering money from online fraud and trafficking. She said: “Our office has received reports that former offshore gaming workers are being relocated to a casino in Parañaque, housed in dormitories similar to previous offshore gaming operator setups.”

The committee shared a series of recommendations, including prosecuting local officials. It requested the government clarify Executive Order No. 74, particularly Section 2(b) which states: “This definition excludes online games of chance conducted in PAGCOR-operated casinos, licensed casinos, or integrated resorts with junket agreements.”

The committee also directed the Securities and Exchange Commission to review its procedures for verifying incorporators’ identities and the authenticity of other document requirements. It ordered the Department of Labor and Employment to continuously update the senate on its efforts to provide assistance to Filipino workers affected by the offshore gaming ban and required the Philippine Statistics Authority to investigate the number of Filipinos whose births remain unregistered and to create policies, programs, and projects to make immediate birth registration more accessible.