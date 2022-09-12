Philippines: 8 arrested for gambling on illegal cockfighting

The eight men arrested will be charged with violating President Decree 1602 for illegal gambling.

The Philippines.- Eight people were arrested yesterday (September 11) in Balamban after police found them betting on illegal cockfights. According to Sunstar, a police investigation found that cockfights were being held every Sunday.

Those arrested are aged between 31 to 67 years old. Police seized two roosters, gambling paraphernalia and PHP830 cash. Those arrested will be charged with violating Presidential Decree 1602 for illegal gambling.

Last week, police carried out 496 raids in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon, arresting 1,162 people allegedly involved in illegal cockfighting, card games, video karaoke, board games and Mahjong.

According to the inquirer, police also arrested gamblers suspected of illegally operating a small town lottery (STL) dubbed “The Bookmaker”. During the raid, police seized various denominations of STL wagering forms, paraphernalia, calculators and wagers. They seized PHP290,873 from alleged operators, financiers and gamblers.