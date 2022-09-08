Philippines: 1,162 arrested for illegal gambling

The arrests were made in a series of raids targeting illegal gambling in Calabarzon.

The Philippines.- Police have carried out 496 of raids in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon, arresting 1,162 people allegedly involved in illegal cockfighting, card games, video karaoke, board games and Mahjong.

According to the inquirer, police also arrested gamblers suspected of illegally operating a small town lottery (STL) dubbed “The Bookmaker”. During the raid, police seized various denominations of STL wagering forms, paraphernalia, calculators and wagers. They seized PHP290,873 from alleged operators, financiers and gamblers.

A few days ago, police in the Province of Zamboanga del Sur made two arrests in operation Oplan Bolilyo targeting gambling activities. According to Sun Star, one of the suspects, Diosdado Antawag, was caught cashing in illegal money. Police seized a cell phone, betting money in cash of different denominations and gambling paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, Marymie Bacquial was allegedly caught collecting bets for an illegal numbers game. Police seized gambling money and gambling paraphernalia. The two men were reportedly taken to the Provincial Field Office of CIDG-Zamboanga del Sur for documentation and corresponding actions.